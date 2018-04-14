Man arrested after allegedly shooting gun near Champion workplace

More than 200 million eggs sold in Pennsylvania and eight other states are being recalled due to salmonella contamination concerns and reports of 22 illnesses. The Food and Drug Administration says Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, Indiana is voluntarily recalling 206,749,248 eggs because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Braenderup, The FDA says the organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others wi...More >>
Champion police arrested a suspect who allegedly fired a gun into the air near his place of employment, Sino Global Environmental Services Friday night.More >>
A Sharon man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to some of the charges filed after police say he was passed out drunk as two of his children wandered away.More >>
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States, France and Britain launched military strikes in Syria to punish President Bashar Assad for a suspected chemical attack against civilians and to deter him from doing it again, President Donald Trump announced Friday.More >>
In a Friday afternoon meeting between employees and management at the General Motors Lordstown plant workers say that they learned that production will be cut to just a single shift.More >>
Two people have died after their car flipped over during a brief police chase in Ohio.More >>
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has been killed in a flurry of gunfire outside a home in Cleveland.More >>
One worker was killed and two others were injured when a piece of machinery being used to repair a sewer hit an overhead power line in Pennsylvania.More >>
A 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl's video appeal to stop bullying is getting support from around the world, including from "The Wolverine" actor Hugh Jackman.More >>
The union representing Ohio prison guards says a correctional officer remains in the hospital several weeks after he was attacked.More >>
Three men with Ohio ties who have pleaded not guilty to supporting terrorism by working together to send money to an al-Qaida leader are due in court for change-of-plea hearings.More >>
The second of two brothers accused of sending money to an al-Qaida leader has pleaded guilty in Ohio to supporting terrorism.More >>
A Pittsburgh man stands accused of starving to death dozens of chickens, ducks and rabbits on his property.More >>
Authorities say a woman searching for her young son punched a school bus driver because she mistakenly believed he was on the empty bus.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a reckless homicide charge in the drug-overdose death of his 1-year-old son.More >>
Police in Ohio say a dog ate a woman's stash of pot, leading her to attack two other women because the dog's owner refused to pay for the marijuana.More >>
