Man arrested after allegedly shooting gun near Champion workplace

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
CHAMPION TWP., Ohio -

Champion police arrested a suspect who allegedly fired a gun into the air near his place of employment, Sino Global Environmental Services Friday night. 

Police were able to catch up with 32-year-old Jason Westfall early Saturday morning while he got gas at the Sunoco station at Todd Avenue NW and West Market Street after fleeing the scene.

They found a revolver in his trunk.

Initial reports suggested Westfall was upset because his paycheck was not deposited. 

Trumbull Dispatch said according to the owner of Sino Global Environmental Services, he advised employees pay would be late this week. 

Westfall is booked in Trumbull County Jail on charges of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, improperly handling firearms while in a motor vehicle and using weapons while intoxicated.

