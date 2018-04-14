Man fires gun into air near workplace, Champion police searching for suspect

Champion Police are searching for the suspect who fired a gun into the air near his place of employment, Sino Global Environmental Services.

Initial reports suggest the suspect is allegedly upset because his paycheck was not deposited.

Police say he took off towards North Leavitt Road.

Trumbull Dispatch says according to the owner, he advised employees pay would be late this week.

