A soggy weekend ahead

Saturday will start cloudy and dry but rain will become scattered later in the afternoon and only become more and more likely as the evening progresses. Expect highs Saturday to reach the low 70s and lows to reach the mid-40s early before rising overnight.

Sunday will be a soggy one with rain likely all day. Heavy rain is possible later in the day and some rumbles of thunder may be heard. Rainfall totals will range from 1.5" to perhaps up to 3" where the heaviest rain persists.

Monday will take a turn for the worst. Temperatures will fall all day and the majority of the day will be spent in the low 40s and 30s. Rain will transition to snow showers Monday afternoon too.

Tuesday, a few flurries are possible and highs will be close to 20 degrees below normal.

After a brief surge of warm air Wednesday, it's back to chilly temps in the upper 40s and low 50s through the end of the week.