Pa. Attorney General warns of job listing scams

By Brandon Koziol, Multi-Media Producer
HARRISBURG, Pa. -

Attorney General Josh Shapiro is now warning Pennsylvania consumers of possible scams while searching and applying for jobs.

According to the release, scam artists are targeting job seekers and posting fake job listings on sites like Monster and Indeed.

The scam listing is used to get personal information, including birthdates and Social Security numbers. 

Some listings even ask for an application fee to apply for the position. The attorney general's office warns this is most likely a scam.

"It can be difficult to tell the difference between an online job scam and a legitimate employment opportunity because these scammers are using the same websites where real employers advertise job openings," Shapiro said.  

Shapiro is asking job seekers to be cautious when providing any personal information or payment. 

Here are some of the Shapiro's tips when applying: do not provide social security number prior to the first day of on-site employment, research the employer and request a face-to-face interview over a telephone interview.

There are already 22 complaints about employment scams for 2018, compared to the 18 complaints total in 2017, according to the Bureau of Consumer Protection.

To report an employment scam, victims should file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection by calling 800-441-2555 or emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

