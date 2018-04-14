Global auto sales could help GM Lordstown remain viable

While GM Lordstown's immediate future will be focused on one shift, an auto industry expert says global trends still favor smaller cars.

"The good news is that the types of cars that we're talking about, these small cars, they're not popular in America right now, but they're still popular in other parts of the world," Brian Moody said, executive editor of AutoTrader.com.

GM Lordstown workers learned on Friday that the company will eliminate its second shift starting June 18.

Moody attributes the cuts to the fact that GM knows Americans aren't buying small cars and it's a trend they need to get in front of.

In order to stay profitable, he say the company is doing something about it now by reducing shifts instead of waiting to respond.

Moody says the company can't completely write off an entire sector of vehicles, because American's aren't buying them.

He believes the Lordstown plant will be a valuable asset for years to come.

"For the near future, I think it's valuable and I think that the good news part of this is the economy is becoming more and more global in a way, so even if people in America aren't buying certain types of cars, people in other parts of the world are buying those types of cars," Moody said.

Banking on gas prices staying low is another factor that Moody warns could change at any time, which in turn could cause demand for small cars to go back up.

The news of losing their jobs or facing the option of deciding whether or not to take a buyout didn't come easy to the workers inside the plant Friday.

Ohio Governor John Kasich has been outspoken about the future of jobs in Ohio.

21 News asked him about the adjustment of shifts at GM Lordstown last year in a one-on-one exclusive interview.

We reached out to his office about the cuts announced at GM Lordstown Friday.

Press Secretary Jon Keeling released this statement:

“This news is obviously more than disappointing and we have already engaged with the local OhioMeansJobs center to help these displaced workers. The governor and JobsOhio proactively met with General Motors earlier this year to see if there was any assistance we could provide, but it appears market forces continue to pose serious concerns at this plant."