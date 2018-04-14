Global auto sales could help GM Lordstown remain viable - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Global auto sales could help GM Lordstown remain viable

Posted: Updated:
By Lindsay McCoy, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
Connect
LORDSTOWN, Ohio -

While GM Lordstown's immediate future will be focused on one shift, an auto industry expert says global trends still favor smaller cars.

"The good news is that the types of cars that we're talking about, these small cars, they're not popular in America right now, but they're still popular in other parts of the world," Brian Moody said, executive editor of AutoTrader.com.

GM Lordstown workers learned on Friday that the company will eliminate its second shift starting June 18. 

Moody attributes the cuts to the fact that GM knows Americans aren't buying small cars and it's a trend they need to get in front of. 

In order to stay profitable, he say the company is doing something about it now by reducing shifts instead of waiting to respond.

Moody says the company can't completely write off an entire sector of vehicles, because American's aren't buying them.

He believes the Lordstown plant will be a valuable asset for years to come.

"For the near future, I think it's valuable and I think that the good news part of this is the economy is becoming more and more global in a way, so even if people in America aren't buying certain types of cars, people in other parts of the world are buying those types of cars," Moody said.

Banking on gas prices staying low is another factor that Moody warns could change at any time, which in turn could cause demand for small cars to go back up.

The news of losing their jobs or facing the option of deciding whether or not to take a buyout didn't come easy to the workers inside the plant Friday.

Ohio Governor John Kasich has been outspoken about the future of jobs in Ohio.

21 News asked him about the adjustment of shifts at GM Lordstown last year in a one-on-one exclusive interview

We reached out to his office about the cuts announced at GM Lordstown Friday. 

Press Secretary Jon Keeling released this statement: 

“This news is obviously more than disappointing and we have already engaged with the local OhioMeansJobs center to help these displaced workers.  The governor and JobsOhio proactively met with General Motors earlier this year to see if there was any assistance we could provide, but it appears market forces continue to pose serious concerns at this plant."

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • 'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

    Friday, April 13 2018 6:29 AM EDT2018-04-13 10:29:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook ...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook ...
    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony.More >>
    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony.More >>

  • Facebook sends privacy alerts to affected users

    Facebook sends privacy alerts to affected users

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:26 AM EDT2018-04-13 08:26:12 GMT
    (Facebook via AP). This image made from an iPhone shows a notification on the Facebook app on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Facebook said it would begin notifying users Monday if their data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.(Facebook via AP). This image made from an iPhone shows a notification on the Facebook app on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Facebook said it would begin notifying users Monday if their data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
    Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.More >>
    Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.More >>

  • Earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma include magnitude 4.6

    Earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma include magnitude 4.6

    Thursday, April 12 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-04-12 18:59:28 GMT
    The U.S. Geological Survey reports four earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma, including one of magnitude of 4.6 that was felt in Kansas and Missouri.More >>
    The U.S. Geological Survey reports four earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma, including one of magnitude of 4.6 that was felt in Kansas and Missouri.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms