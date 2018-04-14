House fire in New Castle leaves elderly man dead

An elderly man has died following a fire at his home in Lawrence County Saturday afternoon.More >>
An elderly man has died following a fire at his home in Lawrence County Saturday afternoon.More >>
It has been a long four-month recovery process for two Mahoning County Deputies following a kidney transplant.More >>
It has been a long four-month recovery process for two Mahoning County Deputies following a kidney transplant.More >>
Campbell Police have arrested a man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend on Saturday morning.More >>
Campbell Police have arrested a man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend on Saturday morning.More >>
A Sharon man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to some of the charges filed after police say he was passed out drunk as two of his children wandered away.More >>
A Sharon man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to some of the charges filed after police say he was passed out drunk as two of his children wandered away.More >>
While GM Lordstown's immediate future will be focused on one shift, an auto industry expert says global trends still favor smaller cars. "The good news is that the types of cars that we're talking about, these small cars, they're not popular in America right now, but they're still popular in other parts of the world," Brian Moody said, executive editor of AutoTrader.com. GM Lordstown workers learned on Friday that the company will eliminate its second shift starting June 1...More >>
While GM Lordstown's immediate future will be focused on one shift, an auto industry expert says global trends still favor smaller cars. "The good news is that the types of cars that we're talking about, these small cars, they're not popular in America right now, but they're still popular in other parts of the world," Brian Moody said, executive editor of AutoTrader.com. GM Lordstown workers learned on Friday that the company will eliminate its second shift starting June 1...More >>
Two people have died after their car flipped over during a brief police chase in Ohio.More >>
Two people have died after their car flipped over during a brief police chase in Ohio.More >>
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has been killed in a flurry of gunfire outside a home in Cleveland.More >>
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has been killed in a flurry of gunfire outside a home in Cleveland.More >>
One worker was killed and two others were injured when a piece of machinery being used to repair a sewer hit an overhead power line in Pennsylvania.More >>
One worker was killed and two others were injured when a piece of machinery being used to repair a sewer hit an overhead power line in Pennsylvania.More >>
A 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl's video appeal to stop bullying is getting support from around the world, including from "The Wolverine" actor Hugh Jackman.More >>
A 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl's video appeal to stop bullying is getting support from around the world, including from "The Wolverine" actor Hugh Jackman.More >>
The union representing Ohio prison guards says a correctional officer remains in the hospital several weeks after he was attacked.More >>
The union representing Ohio prison guards says a correctional officer remains in the hospital several weeks after he was attacked.More >>
Three men with Ohio ties who have pleaded not guilty to supporting terrorism by working together to send money to an al-Qaida leader are due in court for change-of-plea hearings.More >>
The second of two brothers accused of sending money to an al-Qaida leader has pleaded guilty in Ohio to supporting terrorism.More >>
A Pittsburgh man stands accused of starving to death dozens of chickens, ducks and rabbits on his property.More >>
A Pittsburgh man stands accused of starving to death dozens of chickens, ducks and rabbits on his property.More >>
Authorities say a woman searching for her young son punched a school bus driver because she mistakenly believed he was on the empty bus.More >>
Authorities say a woman searching for her young son punched a school bus driver because she mistakenly believed he was on the empty bus.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a reckless homicide charge in the drug-overdose death of his 1-year-old son.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a reckless homicide charge in the drug-overdose death of his 1-year-old son.More >>
Police in Ohio say a dog ate a woman's stash of pot, leading her to attack two other women because the dog's owner refused to pay for the marijuana.More >>
Police in Ohio say a dog ate a woman's stash of pot, leading her to attack two other women because the dog's owner refused to pay for the marijuana.More >>