1 injured in shooting on Youngstown's south side

One person was injured in a shooting on Youngstown's south side Saturday afternoon.

Youngstown Police say just after 1:30 p.m., police received reports of gunshots on Sherwood Avenue.

Police say when they arrived they found the victim laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Authorities say the victim was taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital.

Officials say both people involved in the shooting are minors.

According to Youngstown Police, no arrests have been made.