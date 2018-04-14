Night at the Races benefits two Mahoning County Deputies after kidney transplant

It has been a long four-month recovery process for two Mahoning County Deputies following a kidney transplant.

Deputy Marcella Walter was a perfect match and donated a kidney to her coworker, Deputy John Marenkovic in December.

Both deputies are back to work and told 21 News they are doing great.

Saturday Night, the Fraternal Order of Police hosted a Night at the Races fundraiser for the two.

"It is amazing to see everyone supporting us and coming out here," stated Marenkovic.

The event was held at the Regency House in Austintown to raise money for medical their past medical expenses.