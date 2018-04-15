A soggy Sunday, a wild weather week ahead

Sunday, rain is likely much of the day remaining light to moderate through the evening. Rain will become heavy as we head closer to sunset and rainfall totals could ramp up quick. Expect rainfall accumulation to range from 1 to 2 inches with more possible where the heaviest rain sets up.

Rain will turn to light snow early Monday Afternoon with falling temps all day Monday.

More snow is possible Tuesday with highs 20 degrees below average.

The end of the week will finally feature a break from the precipitation but highs will only reach the low to mid-50s both days.