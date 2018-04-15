Lawrence County Good Samaritans help woman escape fire

An elderly woman escapes a fire in Lawrence County thanks to some good Samaritans.

The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at her apartment in Westview Terrace on Sankey Street, New Castle.

A woman and her husband noticed smoke coming from the two-story apartment building.

They started knocking on the door to make sure everyone was out.

Once out, the woman was taken to UPMC Jameson.

Fire officials say she is ok and that they were able to keep the fire contained to that one apartment.