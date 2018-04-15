After A Rainy Sunday, A Return Of Winter On The Way

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

A soggy Sunday will be followed by another big temperature change as the new work week gets underway. Temperatures will hold nearly steady in the upper 30s to near 40 Monday and a gusty wind will make it feel even colder. Spotty rain showers early will be followed by isolated sprinkles for the rest of the day.

We expect flurries to fly across the region late Monday. More substantial snow showers are likely late Monday night into early Tuesday; accumulations of up to an inch or so will be possible. Tuesday afternoon will be very cold for this time of the year.

Wednesday looks milder but that trend will not last; the forecast for Thursday and Friday is a chilly one.