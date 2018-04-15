Woman falls more than 300 feet to death at quarry - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Woman falls more than 300 feet to death at quarry

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. (AP) -

State police say a woman who was reportedly dancing on a rock ledge at an eastern Pennsylvania quarry died after falling more than 300 feet from the cliff.

Police in Berks County say they were called to Dyers Quarry in Union Township shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Although police were initially told that the victim had fallen 50 feet, they found that 27-year-old Elizabeth McKibbin of Elverson fell more than 300 feet.

Investigators said she had been at the quarry with five other adults and two young children.

They said interviews indicated that she had been "dancing on the rock ledge" when she slipped and fell down the cliff into the quarry, which is filled with water.

Emergency responders recovered her body and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

