Woman falls more than 300 feet to death at quarry

President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last year

Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty."

'This Is Us' has been named outstanding television drama at the GLAAD Media Awards at a ceremony that also honored Britney Spears

'This Is Us' and 'Master of None' receive GLAAD Media Awards

On stand, Bill Cosby's chief accuser says she wants justice

Bon Jovi, the Cars and four first-time nominees, including Nina Simone, will be inducted as the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2001, file photo, The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek, right, guitar Elliot Easton perform during the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago. Boston-based The Cars, who combined New Wave and...

An American pastor imprisoned in Turkey is going on trial in a case that has increased tensions between Washington and Ankara.

(DHA-Depo Photos via AP, File). FILE - In this undated file photo, Andrew Brunson, an American pastor, stands in Izmir, Turkey. The trial of an American pastor imprisoned in Turkey, whose case is part of the quagmire of tense relations between Washingt...

A Trump administration plan to ask people if they are US citizens during the 2020 census has revealed a partisan divide among state attorneys general.

(AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith). FILE - This March 23, 2018 file photo shows an envelope containing a 2018 census letter mailed to a resident in Providence, R.I., as part of the nation's only test run of the 2020 Census. A Trump administration plan to inc...

A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.

State police say a woman who was reportedly dancing on a rock ledge at an eastern Pennsylvania quarry died after falling more than 300 feet from the cliff.

Police in Berks County say they were called to Dyers Quarry in Union Township shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Although police were initially told that the victim had fallen 50 feet, they found that 27-year-old Elizabeth McKibbin of Elverson fell more than 300 feet.

Investigators said she had been at the quarry with five other adults and two young children.

They said interviews indicated that she had been "dancing on the rock ledge" when she slipped and fell down the cliff into the quarry, which is filled with water.

Emergency responders recovered her body and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

