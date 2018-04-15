Woman falls more than 300 feet to death at quarry

Cosby's chief accuser testifies at retrial, tells jurors she's seeking justiceMore >>
'This Is Us' has been named outstanding television drama at the GLAAD Media Awards at a ceremony that also honored Britney SpearsMore >>
Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty."More >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearMore >>
About 200 people showed up in support for the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms in Mercer County on Sunday afternoon.More >>
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed four Hickory High School students have been diagnosed with whooping cough.More >>
State police say a woman who was reportedly dancing on a rock ledge at an eastern Pennsylvania quarry died after falling more than 300 feet from the cliff.More >>
Nearly 2,000 homes and businesses in the Salem area lost electricity Sunday morning.More >>
