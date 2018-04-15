Police searching for 2 escapees from NEOCAP in Warren

Warren police are actively searching for two residents who escaped NEOCAP in Trumbull County Sunday evening.

Police say they are looking for 25-year-old Joshua Keenan and 23-year-old Tyler Bianca.

NEOCAP is a Community Based Corrections Facility that gives judges an alternative to sentencing offenders.

According to Trumbull County Dispatch, the two men escaped the center a little after 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Initial reports suggest both men jumped the fence of the center and took off running through the woods.

Police have reason to believe both males have ties to Ravenna.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warren Police Department.