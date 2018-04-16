Flooding closes 711 ramp in Youngstown, Route 62 in Greenford

As parts of the Valley continue under a flood warning, drivers are being warned to watch out for high water during their morning commute.

The Ohio Department of Transportation closed a couple of state routes in Mahoning County.

The ramp from 711 southbound to Interstate 680 northbound is closed due to flooding.

In addition, drivers traveling I-680 in the area of the 711 interchange are being told to slow down because of high water on the interstate as well.

In addition, ODOT has closed State Route 165 east of Route 62 in Greenford because of high water.

In Trumbull County, a flood warning is in effect until Tuesday afternoon for Eagle Creek At Phalanx Station where minor flooding is forecast.

The National Weather Service says the river will rise above flood stage tonight and continue to rise to near 12.7 feet by Monday afternoon.

The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday morning.

Flooding begins when the water rises to 13 feet on Braceville Robinson Road.

Portions of Barcley Messerly Road south of Eagle Creek Road will be impassable and some homes will be threatened.