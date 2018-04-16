Flooding closes roads in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties

More than 6,000 homes and businesses lost power in parts of Trumbull County Monday morning.More >>
As parts of the Valley continue under a flood warning, drivers are being warned to watch out for high water during their morning commute. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said at around 6:30 a.m. Monday that the Ohio Department of Transportation was bringing "road closed" signs to the intersection of State Routes 87 and 534 in Mesopotamia Township due to high water. ODOT also closed a couple of state routes in Mahoning County. The ramp from 711 southbound to I...More >>
A Cleveland law firm is looking for what it says are hundreds if not thousands of drivers who may have been improperly ticketed to join a lawsuit against the City of Girard.More >>
Youngstown police have revealed more information about the weekend shooting of a teenager on the city's south side.More >>
Warren police are actively searching for two residents who escaped NEOCAP in Trumbull County Sunday evening.More >>
Two people have died after their car flipped over during a brief police chase in Ohio.More >>
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has been killed in a flurry of gunfire outside a home in Cleveland.More >>
One worker was killed and two others were injured when a piece of machinery being used to repair a sewer hit an overhead power line in Pennsylvania.More >>
A 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl's video appeal to stop bullying is getting support from around the world, including from "The Wolverine" actor Hugh Jackman.More >>
The union representing Ohio prison guards says a correctional officer remains in the hospital several weeks after he was attacked.More >>
Three men with Ohio ties who have pleaded not guilty to supporting terrorism by working together to send money to an al-Qaida leader are due in court for change-of-plea hearings.More >>
The second of two brothers accused of sending money to an al-Qaida leader has pleaded guilty in Ohio to supporting terrorism.More >>
A Pittsburgh man stands accused of starving to death dozens of chickens, ducks and rabbits on his property.More >>
Authorities say a woman searching for her young son punched a school bus driver because she mistakenly believed he was on the empty bus.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a reckless homicide charge in the drug-overdose death of his 1-year-old son.More >>
Police in Ohio say a dog ate a woman's stash of pot, leading her to attack two other women because the dog's owner refused to pay for the marijuana.More >>
