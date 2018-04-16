Fifteen-year-old shot in Youngstown

Youngstown police have revealed more information about the weekend shooting of a teenager on the city's south side.

According to a police report, a fifteen-year-old boy was found lying on the ground along the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Police say the boy had been shot in the upper left arm.

The victim was taken to Mercy Health for treatment. There is no word on his condition and police have not released his name.

Police have descriptions of two suspects but have not announced that any arrests have been made.