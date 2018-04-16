Power restored to thousands in Trumbull County

More than 6,000 homes and businesses lost power in parts of Trumbull County Monday morning.

According to FirstEnergy as of 8:15 a.m. 6,412 customers were without electricity in Warren, Warren Township, Southington, West Farmington, Farmington, Champion, Bristol, Braceville and other communities.

Trumbull County 911 dispatch reported a fire at a power substation at North Leavitt Road and West Market Street in Warren Township.

FirstEnergy estimated that power would be back on by 11 a.m., but just moments before that time 3,264 customers were still without power.

The bulk of the power outages, according to FirstEnergy were in Warren and Warren Township.

FirstEnergy reports that only a handful of customers were still without power.