Thousands lose power in Trumbull County

More than 6,000 homes and businesses lost power in parts of Trumbull County Monday morning.

According to FirstEnergy as of 8:15 a.m. 6,412 customers were without electricity in Warren, Warren Township, Southington, West Farmington, Farmington, Champion, Bristol, Braceville and other communities.

Trumbull County 9-1-1 dispatch reported a fire at a power substation at North Leavitt Road and West Market Street in Warren Township.

FirstEnergy estimated that power would be back on by 11 a.m.