Crash claims lives of YSU alum, West Middlesex man - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Crash claims lives of YSU alum, West Middlesex man

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
Kevin Yarabinic Kevin Yarabinic
HIGHLAND TWP., Clarion Co. Pa. -

Two Mercer County men were killed and two others were hospitalized after the pickup truck they were in crashed in Clarion County over the weekend.

The Clarion County Coroner tells 21 News that 29-year-old Mark Marucci of West Middlesex died when the pickup truck he was riding in went off Miola road in Highland Township just after midnight Saturday.

Police say the truck drove over a culvert and struck a tree.

The driver and two passengers were flown to Pittsburgh area hospitals for treatment.

One of those victims, Kevin Yarabinec of Sharpsville, died in the hospital.

Yarabiniec was a standout pitcher for Sharpsville High School's baseball team and also played baseball for Youngstown State University.

Yarabinec graduated from YSU last year.

Sharpsville Schools Superintendent Dr. John Vannoy tells 21 News that guidance counselors are available at the school for those seeking grief counseling.

“Kevin was a tremendous young man and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and those who knew him,” said Dr. Vannoy.

A spokesperson for YSU says the university has set up special grief counseling for members of the Penguins baseball team.

State police say they are still working on final details of the crash report.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • 'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

    Friday, April 13 2018 6:29 AM EDT2018-04-13 10:29:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook ...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook ...
    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony.More >>
    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony.More >>

  • Facebook sends privacy alerts to affected users

    Facebook sends privacy alerts to affected users

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:26 AM EDT2018-04-13 08:26:12 GMT
    (Facebook via AP). This image made from an iPhone shows a notification on the Facebook app on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Facebook said it would begin notifying users Monday if their data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.(Facebook via AP). This image made from an iPhone shows a notification on the Facebook app on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Facebook said it would begin notifying users Monday if their data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
    Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.More >>
    Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.More >>

  • Earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma include magnitude 4.6

    Earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma include magnitude 4.6

    Thursday, April 12 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-04-12 18:59:28 GMT
    The U.S. Geological Survey reports four earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma, including one of magnitude of 4.6 that was felt in Kansas and Missouri.More >>
    The U.S. Geological Survey reports four earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma, including one of magnitude of 4.6 that was felt in Kansas and Missouri.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • UPDATE

    Power being restored to thousands in Trumbull County

    Power being restored to thousands in Trumbull County

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-04-16 15:32:03 GMT

    More than 6,000 homes and businesses lost power in parts of Trumbull County Monday morning. 

    More >>

    More than 6,000 homes and businesses lost power in parts of Trumbull County Monday morning. 

    More >>

  • Warren's River Rock announces 2018 concerts

    Warren's River Rock announces 2018 concerts

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:30 AM EDT2018-04-16 15:30:31 GMT

    This spring and summer the Warren Amphitheater will once again present the sounds of your favorite bands. 

    More >>

    This spring and summer the Warren Amphitheater will once again present the sounds of your favorite bands. 

    More >>

  • Crash claims lives of YSU alum, West Middlesex man

    Crash claims lives of YSU alum, West Middlesex man

    Monday, April 16 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-04-16 14:50:42 GMT
    Kevin YarabinicKevin Yarabinic

    Two Mercer County men were killed and two others were hospitalized after the pickup truck they were in crashed in Clarion County over the weekend. 

    More >>

    Two Mercer County men were killed and two others were hospitalized after the pickup truck they were in crashed in Clarion County over the weekend. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms