Crash claims lives of YSU alum, West Middlesex man

Two Mercer County men were killed and two others were hospitalized after the pickup truck they were in crashed in Clarion County over the weekend.

The Clarion County Coroner tells 21 News that 29-year-old Mark Marucci of West Middlesex died when the pickup truck he was riding in went off Miola road in Highland Township just after midnight Saturday.

Police say the truck drove over a culvert and struck a tree.

The driver and two passengers were flown to Pittsburgh area hospitals for treatment.

One of those victims, Kevin Yarabinec of Sharpsville, died in the hospital.

Yarabiniec was a standout pitcher for Sharpsville High School's baseball team and also played baseball for Youngstown State University.

Yarabinec graduated from YSU last year.

Sharpsville Schools Superintendent Dr. John Vannoy tells 21 News that guidance counselors are available at the school for those seeking grief counseling.

“Kevin was a tremendous young man and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and those who knew him,” said Dr. Vannoy.

A spokesperson for YSU says the university has set up special grief counseling for members of the Penguins baseball team.

State police say they are still working on final details of the crash report.