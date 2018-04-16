Flooded road takes Columbiana County detour through Canfield - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Flooded road takes Columbiana County detour through Canfield

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
GREENFORD, Ohio -

High water on a highway in southern Mahoning county is forcing drivers who have already been taking a detour in Columbiana County to take an even longer detour that takes them through Canfield.

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Monday morning that State Route 165 is once again closed east of Route 62 due to flooding.

That section of road is part of what ODOT designated as a detour during the closure of the State Route 14 bridge over State Route 11 between Columbiana and Washingtonville.

The stretch of Route 14 closed in mid-March for a bridge replacement project and is not scheduled to open again until mid-June.

Until today's flooding traffic was being detoured on SR 9 to U.S. 62 east to SR 165 east to SR 46 south back to SR 14.

Because of the high water on Route 165, ODOT is asking drivers to take SR 46 (Columbiana-Canfield Rd.) north to SR 446, then west on SR 446 to U.S. 62, then south on U.S. 62.

ODOT's detours are always along state highways.

