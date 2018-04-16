A soggy start to Monday, flurries by the end of the day

Monday will kick off with leftover rain from Sunday. Expect showers to continue much of the morning with a changeover to light snow showers or flurries by the mid to late afternoon. Temperatures Monday will stay pretty consistent throughout the morning but will dip into the upper 30s by the afternoon.

Light snow showers are likely throughout the day with accumulations of up to an inch possible. Highs Tuesday will be over 20 degrees below normal in the upper 30s.

A few showers will stick around Wednesday and Thursday but highs will stay rather chilly.

The weekend will turn partly sunny with highs still slightly below average but not too cool in the mid to upper 50s.