Crash closes portion of WB I-80 in Venango County

Interstate 80 westbound in Venango County is closed from Exit 42 (Route 38, Emlenton) to Exit 35 (Route 308, Clintonville) in order to clean up a multi-vehicle crash earlier Monday.

According to PennDOT, separate car and truck detours are posted. The car detour uses Route 38, Route 208, and Route 308. The truck detour uses Route 38, Route 208, and Route 8.

Drivers should watch for flaggers at the intersection of Route 208 and Route 308 in Clintonville Borough.

The road is expected to open later today.