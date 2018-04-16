Youngstown water worker charged for allegedly stealing $20,000 worth of steel plates

After several weeks on unpaid leave, a City of Youngstown employee now faces criminal charges for theft.

Jeffrey Campana, 42, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail by the U.S. Marshals Monday morning on charges of theft in office, theft, and unauthorized use.

Campana was placed on administrative leave in late March, after allegedly stealing metal plates from the city's Waste Water Department.

According to a report, Campana allegedly stole about 30 1-inch steel road plates from the city from October 2017 through March 23rd.

A police report says the plates are valued at approximately $20,000.

Charges were filed in the Youngstown Municipal Court on April 13th.

An online court docket has not yet been updated to include when Campana is scheduled to appear in court.

