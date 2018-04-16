YSU player at center of Steubenville rape case wants name remove - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

YSU player at center of Steubenville rape case wants name removed from sex-offender registry

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -

A judge is deciding whether a man convicted as a juvenile of raping a 16-year-old girl should be removed from Ohio's sex offender listings.
    
Judge Thomas Lipps has scheduled a hearing Thursday in juvenile court in Steubenville in the case of former high school football player Ma'Lik Richmond.
    
Richmond was convicted in 2013 of raping the West Virginia girl during a drunken party following a football scrimmage the previous year.
    
Lipps ordered Richmond as a sex offender to register his address every six months for the next 20 years, then decreased that to once a year for a decade in 2014.
    
Ohio law allows juveniles to request removal altogether. The state opposes the request.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

