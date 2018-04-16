Warren escapees will face new charges and prison time - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren escapees will face new charges and prison time

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
WARREN, Ohio -

The search was continuing Monday for two young men who escaped on Sunday from NEOCAP, a community based correctional facility in Warren.

The escape happened just after 5 p.m. on Sunday during a supervised break in a fenced area outside the facility on Pine Avenue S.E.

"The residents were being called back into the facility, the break was ending, and these two residents went to the fence and jumped over the fence," said NEOCAP Deputy Director, Kim Massary.

25 year old Joshua Keenan and 23 year old Tyler Bianca were sent to NEOCAP from Portage county court. Both have been in trouble since their early teens but have no history of violence.

"Young men making bad decisions one after another but I don't believe they pose a threat or anything to the community," Jake Jones, NEOCAP Executive Director said. 

NEOCAP is a 125-bed facility that offers non-violent offenders the option of structured treatment and education rather than prison.

The director says NEOCAP was a good opportunity for these two young men, but unfortunately now they won't have the opportunity to come back.

Two young individuals that needed a lot of attention, we just no won't get the opportunity to try to work them through it because now they've made a decision that's going to cost them some prison time," Jones said. 
 
Anyone who may have information about Keenan and Bianca should contact the Trumbull county Sheriff's Department. 
  

