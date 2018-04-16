'Zombie raccoons' test positive for distemper

A judge is deciding whether a man convicted as a juvenile of raping a 16-year-old girl should be removed from Ohio's sex offender listings.More >>
A Cleveland law firm is looking for what it says are hundreds if not thousands of drivers who may have been improperly ticketed to join a lawsuit against the city of Girard.More >>
Valley waterways are expected to crest Monday evening, after more than 24 hours of rainfall.More >>
More than 6,000 homes and businesses lost power in parts of Trumbull County Monday morning.More >>
A Valley based restaurant chain is switching things up in response to a warning from the CDC over romaine lettuce.More >>
Two people have died after their car flipped over during a brief police chase in Ohio.More >>
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has been killed in a flurry of gunfire outside a home in Cleveland.More >>
One worker was killed and two others were injured when a piece of machinery being used to repair a sewer hit an overhead power line in Pennsylvania.More >>
A 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl's video appeal to stop bullying is getting support from around the world, including from "The Wolverine" actor Hugh Jackman.More >>
The union representing Ohio prison guards says a correctional officer remains in the hospital several weeks after he was attacked.More >>
Three men with Ohio ties who have pleaded not guilty to supporting terrorism by working together to send money to an al-Qaida leader are due in court for change-of-plea hearings.More >>
The second of two brothers accused of sending money to an al-Qaida leader has pleaded guilty in Ohio to supporting terrorism.More >>
A Pittsburgh man stands accused of starving to death dozens of chickens, ducks and rabbits on his property.More >>
Authorities say a woman searching for her young son punched a school bus driver because she mistakenly believed he was on the empty bus.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a reckless homicide charge in the drug-overdose death of his 1-year-old son.More >>
Police in Ohio say a dog ate a woman's stash of pot, leading her to attack two other women because the dog's owner refused to pay for the marijuana.More >>
