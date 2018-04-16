Sound barriers being built along I-80 in Girard - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Sound barriers being built along I-80 in Girard

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
GIRARD, Ohio -

Construction crews are putting up walls to help reduce noise from a new, larger Interstate 80 in Girard. 

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, crews are putting up the panels of the sound barrier. 

ODOT says that when they considered the project to widen and expand Interstate 80, they also had to conduct a study on noise pollution in the area.  

A spokesperson from ODOT says that they have been in the process of putting up the barriers for a while now- the first one was installed on Interstate 80 near Route 46 in 2016. 

Now crews are building 2 more on I-80 near 422 in Girard. 

Two more, one at I-80 and Mossier Road and another at I-80 and 193, will be put up shortly. 

ODOT expects all five noise walls to be completed by mid-May. 

