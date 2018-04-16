April Or February? Snow Showers Will Fly Through Tuesday

The weather will resemble February rather than mid-April Tuesday with snow showers and flurries visiting the Valley on occasion. The ground can be coated at times and there may even be an inch or so in parts of northern Trumbull and Mercer counties. Impacts on most main roads should be minimal. The wind will make it feel like it is in the 20s most of the day.

Wednesday will not be as cold but clouds will increase and there may be a shower toward evening. Showers are more likely near and after sunset.

The end of the week will bring a return of unseasonably cold weather. Snow and rain showers are likely Thursday. Friday looks tranquil. We expect a modest warming trend and some sunshine for the weekend.