Dickerson bunt single in 9th lifts Pirates over Marlins 1-0

High school baseball and softball scores from Saturday, April 14, 2018.More >>
Two Mercer County men were killed and two others were hospitalized after the pickup truck they were in crashed in Clarion County over the weekend.More >>
Sergei Bobrovsky made 54 saves, Matt Calvert scored the winner 12:22 into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets overcame two goals from Alex Ovechkin beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 in Game 2 on Sunday night to...More >>
Victor Oladipo scored 32 points and the Indiana Pacers held off Cleveland's second-half rally for a stunning 98-80 victory Sunday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference series, handing LeBron James and the...More >>
Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots to help the Pittsburgh Penguins silence a raucous Philadelphia crowd and beat the Flyers 5-1 on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in the...More >>
Starling Marte hiked his average 64 points Sunday, punctuating a 5-for-5 afternoon with a ninth-inning homer to help the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 7-3.More >>
Corey Dickerson's bunt single in the ninth inning scored the only run and the Pittsburgh Pirates won a game of small ball, beating the Miami Marlins 1-0 on Saturday night.More >>
Sean Couturier had a goal and two assists, Brian Elliott stopped 34 shots and the Philadelphia Flyers cooled off the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Friday night to even the first-round series at a game apiece.More >>
Justin Bour homered and drove in two runs, and the Miami Marlins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-2 on Friday night.More >>
Teoscar Hernandez made the most of his season debut, driving in the go-ahead run with a single off All-Star Andrew Miller in the seventh inning as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied for a 8-4 win over Cleveland,...More >>
