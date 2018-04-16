H.S. baseball and softball scores (4/14/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores (4/14/18)

Baseball 

New Castle 0 Fitch 6 

Lowellville 8 Mineral Ridge 2 

Lowellville 7 Mineral Ridge 13 

Green 13 Boardman 14 

McDonald 2 Springfield 9 

Badger 4 Liberty 6

Softball 

Geneva 5 Springfield 15

Edgewood 3 Springfield 12 

Champion 11 Chardon 1 

Champion 7 Stow 0 

Geneva 4 Ursuline 6 

Edgewood 2 Ursuline 12 

Steubenville 8 South Range 15

Poland 12 South Range 8 

Mooney 2 Mathews 0 

Mooney 10 Newton Falls 0 

Salem 8  Harding 1 

Salem 3 Harding 1 

Hubbard 13 Akron Firestone 9

Hubbard 25 Akron Firestone 2

