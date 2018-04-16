Endangered missing adult alert issued for Cuyahoga County woman

An endangered missing adult alert has been issued for an 84-year-old woman from Cuyahoga County.

Barbara Peterson has been missing since Monday morning around 10:30 a.m. when she left her home on Pine Valley Trail in Middleburg Heights and didn't return, according to police.

Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties have been listed within the region of where Peterson might be.

Peterson is 5' 6", weighs 130 lbs and suffers from cardiac and blood pressure issues.

Police also said she is forgetful when she travels outside city limits.

Peterson is said to not have any of her medication with her.

She was last seen wearing a long tan coat, black shoes and glasses in Cleveland at Mayfield and Superior Road by law enforcement.

The vehicle involved is a blue 2010 Hyundai Elantra with OH plate number FBY2019.

Call or dial 911 if you see Peterson or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.