Boil alert issued for Girard, McDonald alert lifted

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Streets in two Trumbull County communities were issued boil alerts Monday evening.

Illinois Avenue in McDonald was under a boil alert from the 700 to 900 block, but has since been lifted. 

The Girard Water Department has issued a boil alert due to a water break. 

The boil alert affects residents from 1505 Squaw Creek Drive through 1645 Squaw Creek Drive, including Squaw Court and Hillside Drive.

The alert is in effect until further notice. 

Until the alert is lifted, residents are recommended to boil their water that is used for drinking and cooking. A rolling boil for one minute is adequate.

