Pa. traffic deaths at lowest since records have been kept

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania traffic deaths are at their lowest number since such records began to be kept in 1928.

The state Transportation Department said Monday that 1,137 people died on roadways last year, fueled by drops in impaired driver crashes, pedestrian deaths and fatalities involving victims who weren't wearing seatbelts or other proper restraints.

The total is a decline of 51 from 2016.

Transportation Secretary Leslie Richards says her agency is working to inform people, adopt innovations, enforce laws and make low-cost safety upgrades.

PennDOT is operating a new crash information tool that lets people see how many crashes have occurred in a given location.

