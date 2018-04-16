GOP candidates disagree over attack ads, unions and wage law - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

GOP candidates disagree over attack ads, unions and wage law

By MARC LEVY
Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Laura Ellsworth is trying to take advantage of back-and-forth attack ads in Pennsylvania's Republican gubernatorial primary to win votes in the three-way contest.

Ellsworth closed a candidates' forum in Harrisburg on Monday by saying the candidate who can best challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in November's election is the one conducting themselves with civility, decency and honor.

Her comments closed a 90-minute forum with fellow Republicans Scott Wagner and Paul Mango, who are challenging each other over the airwaves in sharp-elbowed attack ads.

Associated Builders and Contractors of Pennsylvania sponsored the forum and most questions dealt with business issues.

Wagner defended his support for raising the minimum wage. Ellsworth and Mango are against it.

Meanwhile, Mango is against a blanket right-to-work law in Pennsylvania. Ellsworth and Wagner are for it.

