YSU holds world record title for most people dressed as penguins - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

YSU holds world record title for most people dressed as penguins

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown State University has officially been recognized with a new world record. 

The Guinness Book of World Records said YSU now holds the title of the largest gathering of people dressed as penguins with just under 1,000 people.

The feat was mastered at the university's Watts Center on October 28, 2017, with 972 people waddling around dressed as their school mascot.

YSU decided to attempt the world record because it coincided with the 50th anniversary of YSU becoming a state/public university and brought together the time and talents of students, alumni, retirees, current employees and friends of the university.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Starbucks to train workers on 'unconscious bias,' CEO says

    Starbucks to train workers on 'unconscious bias,' CEO says

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:34 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:34:17 GMT
    (Mark Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Camille Hymes, center, regional vice president of Mid-Atlantic operations at Starbucks Coffee Company, speaks with Asa Khalif, of Black Lives Matter, right, after protesters entered the coffee shop, Sunda...(Mark Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Camille Hymes, center, regional vice president of Mid-Atlantic operations at Starbucks Coffee Company, speaks with Asa Khalif, of Black Lives Matter, right, after protesters entered the coffee shop, Sunda...
    Protests are planned at a Philadelphia Starbucks where two black men were arrested last week after store employees called 911 to say they were trespassing.More >>
    Protests are planned at a Philadelphia Starbucks where two black men were arrested last week after store employees called 911 to say they were trespassing.More >>

  • What's in those seized records? Trump's biggest new worry

    What's in those seized records? Trump's biggest new worry

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:10 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:10:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump walks from the Oval Office of the White House to Marine One in Washington, Monday, April 16, 2018, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Miami.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump walks from the Oval Office of the White House to Marine One in Washington, Monday, April 16, 2018, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Miami.
    President Donald Trump and his allies have hit a new level of anxiety after the raid on his personal attorney's office,.More >>
    President Donald Trump and his allies have hit a new level of anxiety after the raid on his personal attorney's office,.More >>

  • Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for Weinstein scandal

    Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for Weinstein scandal

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:41 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:41:44 GMT
    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement.More >>
    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms