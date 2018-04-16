YSU holds world record title for most people dressed as penguins

Youngstown State University has officially been recognized with a new world record.

The Guinness Book of World Records said YSU now holds the title of the largest gathering of people dressed as penguins with just under 1,000 people.

Hey Penguins...



Guess what?



IT'S OFFICIAL!! ?? We're the @GWR holder for the largest gathering of people dressed as Penguins! Congratulations and many thanks to all involved! ?? Check out our official listing here: https://t.co/02ixakXYEt #YandProud pic.twitter.com/d2A8b8mmAY — Youngstown State University (@youngstownstate) April 16, 2018

The feat was mastered at the university's Watts Center on October 28, 2017, with 972 people waddling around dressed as their school mascot.

YSU decided to attempt the world record because it coincided with the 50th anniversary of YSU becoming a state/public university and brought together the time and talents of students, alumni, retirees, current employees and friends of the university.