Ex-karate teacher convicted of sexually assaulting students

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A former karate instructor has been convicted of sexually assaulting students in Pennsylvania.

Michael Scherbanic was convicted Monday of 69 counts including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact, indecent assault, child endangerment and indecent exposure.

Scherbanic was accused of abusing five boys who were students of his Tang Soo Do Karate College in North Versailles (vur-SAYLZ'), just outside Pittsburgh. Authorities alleged the assaults occurred for years before his arrest in June 2016.

The 31-year-old Scherbanic took the witness stand in his own defense, telling jurors he never sexually assaulted anyone.

He acknowledged making a plan with a cellmate to intimidate the boys. The cellmate testified he wanted to kill them.

