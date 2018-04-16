Pennsylvania adds 2 states to concealed-carry pact, drops 1

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania is recognizing the concealed-carry gun permits issued in two more states, but it is dropping its recognition of permits from Virginia.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said his office's annually required review of concealed carry reciprocity agreements will add Alabama and Idaho to the list of recognized states for a total of 29.

Shapiro's office says those states have requirements for concealed carry permits that either match or exceed Pennsylvania's. However, his office says the agreement with Virginia will end in 30 days because Virginia doesn't consider certain elements in background checks that Pennsylvania requires.

Shapiro, meanwhile, is one of 17 Democratic state attorneys general who last fall wrote to Congress to oppose legislation that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in all states.

