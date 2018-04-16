Pennsylvania adds 2 states to concealed-carry pact, drops 1 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pennsylvania adds 2 states to concealed-carry pact, drops 1

Posted: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania is recognizing the concealed-carry gun permits issued in two more states, but it is dropping its recognition of permits from Virginia.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said his office's annually required review of concealed carry reciprocity agreements will add Alabama and Idaho to the list of recognized states for a total of 29.

Shapiro's office says those states have requirements for concealed carry permits that either match or exceed Pennsylvania's. However, his office says the agreement with Virginia will end in 30 days because Virginia doesn't consider certain elements in background checks that Pennsylvania requires.

Shapiro, meanwhile, is one of 17 Democratic state attorneys general who last fall wrote to Congress to oppose legislation that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in all states.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for Weinstein scandal

    Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for Weinstein scandal

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:46:56 GMT
    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement.More >>
    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement.More >>

  • Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity

    Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:46:11 GMT
    President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.More >>
    President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.More >>

  • Starbucks to train workers on 'unconscious bias,' CEO says

    Starbucks to train workers on 'unconscious bias,' CEO says

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:45:54 GMT
    (Mark Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Camille Hymes, center, regional vice president of Mid-Atlantic operations at Starbucks Coffee Company, speaks with Asa Khalif, of Black Lives Matter, right, after protesters entered the coffee shop, Sunda...(Mark Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Camille Hymes, center, regional vice president of Mid-Atlantic operations at Starbucks Coffee Company, speaks with Asa Khalif, of Black Lives Matter, right, after protesters entered the coffee shop, Sunda...
    Protests are planned at a Philadelphia Starbucks where two black men were arrested last week after store employees called 911 to say they were trespassing.More >>
    Protests are planned at a Philadelphia Starbucks where two black men were arrested last week after store employees called 911 to say they were trespassing.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms