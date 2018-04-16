Indians donate $37,000 for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - The Cleveland Indians have donated $37,000 for hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

In September, the team decided to donate a playoff share to relief efforts on the island, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria and where large areas remain without power. The donation made Monday, along with $4,000 given by the Cleveland Indians Wives Association, will go directly to communities where Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and catcher Roberto Perez grew up.

The Indians are in Puerto Rico to play a two-game series this week against the Minnesota Twins.

Perez and Lindor made trips to Puerto Rico during the offseason, donating time and some of their own money for bottled water and other goods.

Lindor took part in a baseball clinic Monday for kids at his grade school.

