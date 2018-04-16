Florida-bound plane crashes in rural Ohio, killing 2 people

COSHOCTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a single-engine plane headed to Florida has crashed in rural Ohio, killing two people on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Beechcraft Bonanza went down Monday morning in a wooded area of Coshocton County, roughly 60 miles (97 kilometers) northeast of Columbus.

Authorities were informed that the plane had disappeared from radar, and someone in the area spotted the wreckage hours later.

The aircraft was headed from Elyria to DeLand, Florida, when it crashed.

Officials didn't immediately share the identities of the people who died.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by authorities including the Federal Aviation Administration and local law enforcement.

