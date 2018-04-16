Florida-bound plane crashes in rural Ohio, killing 2 people - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Florida-bound plane crashes in rural Ohio, killing 2 people

Posted: Updated:

COSHOCTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a single-engine plane headed to Florida has crashed in rural Ohio, killing two people on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Beechcraft Bonanza went down Monday morning in a wooded area of Coshocton County, roughly 60 miles (97 kilometers) northeast of Columbus.

Authorities were informed that the plane had disappeared from radar, and someone in the area spotted the wreckage hours later.

The aircraft was headed from Elyria to DeLand, Florida, when it crashed.

Officials didn't immediately share the identities of the people who died.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by authorities including the Federal Aviation Administration and local law enforcement.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for Weinstein scandal

    Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for Weinstein scandal

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:46:56 GMT
    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement.More >>
    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement.More >>

  • Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity

    Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:46:11 GMT
    President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.More >>
    President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.More >>

  • Starbucks to train workers on 'unconscious bias,' CEO says

    Starbucks to train workers on 'unconscious bias,' CEO says

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:45:54 GMT
    (Mark Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Camille Hymes, center, regional vice president of Mid-Atlantic operations at Starbucks Coffee Company, speaks with Asa Khalif, of Black Lives Matter, right, after protesters entered the coffee shop, Sunda...(Mark Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Camille Hymes, center, regional vice president of Mid-Atlantic operations at Starbucks Coffee Company, speaks with Asa Khalif, of Black Lives Matter, right, after protesters entered the coffee shop, Sunda...
    Protests are planned at a Philadelphia Starbucks where two black men were arrested last week after store employees called 911 to say they were trespassing.More >>
    Protests are planned at a Philadelphia Starbucks where two black men were arrested last week after store employees called 911 to say they were trespassing.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms