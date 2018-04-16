Cincinnati newspaper wins Pulitzer for heroin reporting

Valley waterways are expected to crest Monday evening, after more than 24 hours of rainfall.More >>
Valley waterways are expected to crest Monday evening, after more than 24 hours of rainfall.More >>
The head of the Lisbon Baseball Softball Association Board of Directors said they have decided to remove a youth baseball coach after a social media post that was deemed inappropriate.More >>
The head of the Lisbon Baseball Softball Association Board of Directors said they have decided to remove a youth baseball coach after a social media post that was deemed inappropriate.More >>
One of the men police said escaped a Warren correctional facility Sunday has been apprehended in Portage County.More >>
One of the men police said escaped a Warren correctional facility Sunday has been apprehended in Portage County.More >>
Three group homes in Trumbull County, designed for more independent adults with disabilities, could lose their licenses after a series of alleged violations of state law and regulations. While the state's allegations against the homes remain pending, the elderly residents remain in the homes.More >>
Three group homes in Trumbull County, designed for more independent adults with disabilities, could lose their licenses after a series of alleged violations of state law and regulations. While the state's allegations against the homes remain pending, the elderly residents remain in the homes.More >>
Hill said in recent month's the income tax collection from GM has varied by tens of thousand of dollars. That's because of down time, as well as times when profit sharing checks were distributed, said Hill.More >>
Hill said in recent month's the income tax collection from GM has varied by tens of thousand of dollars. That's because of down time, as well as times when profit sharing checks were distributed, said Hill.More >>
The Cincinnati Enquirer's weeklong examination of the many ways the heroin crisis is impacting its community has won the Pulitzer Prize for local reporting.More >>
The Cincinnati Enquirer's weeklong examination of the many ways the heroin crisis is impacting its community has won the Pulitzer Prize for local reporting.More >>
Authorities say a single-engine plane headed to Florida has crashed in rural Ohio, killing two people on board.More >>
Authorities say a single-engine plane headed to Florida has crashed in rural Ohio, killing two people on board.More >>
The Cleveland Indians have donated an additional $37,000 to aid hurricane recovery in Puerto Rico.More >>
The Cleveland Indians have donated $37,000 for hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.More >>
Organizers in Ohio are beginning to plan for the NFL Centennial Celebration in two years.More >>
Organizers in Ohio are beginning to plan for the NFL Centennial Celebration in two years.More >>
A proposal to prohibit abortions in Pennsylvania when the sole reason is that the fetus has or may have Down syndrome is headed to the state Senate after passing the House by a comfortable margin.More >>
A proposal to prohibit abortions in Pennsylvania when the sole reason is that the fetus has or may have Down syndrome is headed to the state Senate after passing the House by a comfortable margin.More >>
Pennsylvania is recognizing the concealed-carry gun permits issued in two more states, but it is dropping its recognition of permits from Virginia.More >>
Pennsylvania is recognizing the concealed-carry gun permits issued in two more states, but it is dropping its recognition of permits from Virginia.More >>
Prosecutors say they are investigating the death of a handcuffed prisoner who broke away from law enforcement officers and was found dead in a Pennsylvania creek.More >>
Prosecutors say they're investigating the death of a handcuffed prisoner who broke away from law enforcement officers and was found dead in a Pennsylvania creek.More >>
A former karate instructor has been convicted of sexually assaulting students in western Pennsylvania.More >>
A former karate instructor has been convicted of sexually assaulting students in Pennsylvania.More >>
Two people have died after their car flipped over during a brief police chase in Ohio.More >>
Two people have died after their car flipped over during a brief police chase in Ohio.More >>
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has been killed in a flurry of gunfire outside a home in Cleveland.More >>
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has been killed in a flurry of gunfire outside a home in Cleveland.More >>