Organs from drug overdoses could help transplant shortage

Singapore's teens are the world's best on an international test of academic performance, but they pay for it with their sleep.More >>
Singapore's teens are the world's best on an international test of academic performance, but they pay for it with their sleep.More >>
While only 5 percent to 10 percent of cancers are caused by an inherited gene mutation, genetic testing may benefit people with a strong history of family cancer, an expert in genetics suggests.More >>
While only 5 percent to 10 percent of cancers are caused by an inherited gene mutation, genetic testing may benefit people with a strong history of family cancer, an expert in genetics suggests.More >>
Yoga at school might work wonders for the younger set, new research suggests.More >>
Yoga at school might work wonders for the younger set, new research suggests.More >>
Bringing high blood pressure under control can reduce older black Americans' risk of dementia, a new study finds.More >>
Bringing high blood pressure under control can reduce older black Americans' risk of dementia, a new study finds.More >>
It's no secret that weight gain results from consuming too many calories. But at its core is an imbalance of healthy and unhealthy habits.More >>
It's no secret that weight gain results from consuming too many calories. But at its core is an imbalance of healthy and unhealthy habits.More >>
The overall rate of heart disease in the United States has declined 38 percent since 1990, a new report shows.More >>
The overall rate of heart disease in the United States has declined 38 percent since 1990, a new report shows.More >>
Many Americans spend their lives with their pets -- sharing habits, walks and sometimes even the bed.More >>
Many Americans spend their lives with their pets -- sharing habits, walks and sometimes even the bed.More >>
You might be a drowsy driver without knowing it, and new research finds that can make you more dangerous on the road.More >>
You might be a drowsy driver without knowing it, and new research finds that can make you more dangerous on the road.More >>
A traumatic brain injury (TBI), even a mild one such as a concussion, may raise your risk for dementia, a new study suggests.More >>
A traumatic brain injury (TBI), even a mild one such as a concussion, may raise your risk for dementia, a new study suggests.More >>
The lives of contact lens wearers just got a whole lot easier.More >>
The lives of contact lens wearers just got a whole lot easier.More >>