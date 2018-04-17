Prosecutors in Cosby retrial build to conclusion of case

The Food and Drug Administration has announced what it says is an urgent recall of more than two-and-a-half million vape power units due to fire concerns.More >>
Parts of the Valley continued being plagued by high water Tuesday morning.More >>
People living in Canfield are being invited to learn more tonight about what's being done to make sure their schools are safe.More >>
One person was sent to the hospital after a house fire on Youngstown's South Side.More >>
A proposal to prohibit abortions in Pennsylvania when the sole reason is that the fetus has or may have Down syndrome is headed to the state Senate after passing the House by a comfortable margin.More >>
Prosecutors are building to the conclusion of their case against comedian Bill Cosby in his sexual assault retrial. Investigators and a pharmaceutical expert are expected to take the stand beginning Tuesday.More >>
The Cincinnati Enquirer's weeklong examination of the many ways the heroin crisis is impacting its community has won the Pulitzer Prize for local reporting.More >>
Authorities say a single-engine plane headed to Florida has crashed in rural Ohio, killing two people on board.More >>
The Cleveland Indians have donated an additional $37,000 to aid hurricane recovery in Puerto Rico.More >>
Organizers in Ohio are beginning to plan for the NFL Centennial Celebration in two years.More >>
A proposal to prohibit abortions in Pennsylvania when the sole reason is that the fetus has or may have Down syndrome is headed to the state Senate after passing the House by a comfortable margin.More >>
Pennsylvania is recognizing the concealed-carry gun permits issued in two more states, but it is dropping its recognition of permits from Virginia.More >>
Prosecutors say they are investigating the death of a handcuffed prisoner who broke away from law enforcement officers and was found dead in a Pennsylvania creek.More >>
A former karate instructor has been convicted of sexually assaulting students in western Pennsylvania.More >>
Two people have died after their car flipped over during a brief police chase in Ohio.More >>
