Canfield community to address school safety tonight - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Canfield community to address school safety tonight

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
CANFIELD, Ohio -

People living in Canfield are being invited to learn more tonight about what's being done to make sure their schools are safe.

The Canfield Local School District is hosting a community awareness meeting this evening to brief community members on district security enhancements as well as give them an opportunity to ask questions and share ideas with the Superintendent, Police Chief, Fire Chief, and others.

Representatives from the Canfield Local School District, the Board of Education, City of Canfield, Canfield Township, Canfield Police Department, and Cardinal Joint Fire District will be attending and available to speak directly with the audience.

The meeting, scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at the Canfield High School Cafeteria, will be moderated by former WFMJ Today co-anchor Mike Case.

Canfield is one of many school districts around the country reaching out to community members about security issues following recent shootings.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • ABC makes unusual decision to release all of Comey talk

    ABC makes unusual decision to release all of Comey talk

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:04 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:04:04 GMT
    (Ralph Alswang/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC News, correspondent George Stephanopoulos, left, appears with former FBI director James Comey for a taped interview that will air during a primetime "20/20" special on Sunday, April 15, 2018 on ...(Ralph Alswang/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC News, correspondent George Stephanopoulos, left, appears with former FBI director James Comey for a taped interview that will air during a primetime "20/20" special on Sunday, April 15, 2018 on ...
    ABC's unusual decision to release full transcript of George Stephanopoulos' interview with former FBI Director James Comey has turned into a hit for network's website.More >>
    ABC's unusual decision to release full transcript of George Stephanopoulos' interview with former FBI Director James Comey has turned into a hit for network's website.More >>

  • What's in those seized records? Trump's biggest new worry

    What's in those seized records? Trump's biggest new worry

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:01 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:01:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump walks from the Oval Office of the White House to Marine One in Washington, Monday, April 16, 2018, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Miami.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump walks from the Oval Office of the White House to Marine One in Washington, Monday, April 16, 2018, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Miami.
    President Donald Trump and his allies have hit a new level of anxiety after the raid on his personal attorney's office,.More >>
    President Donald Trump and his allies have hit a new level of anxiety after the raid on his personal attorney's office,.More >>

  • Hannity shares world view with Trump, and lawyer, too

    Hannity shares world view with Trump, and lawyer, too

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:30 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:30:18 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 12, 2018 file photo, Fox News personality Sean Hannity attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event in New York. Hannity is President Donald Trump's most...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 12, 2018 file photo, Fox News personality Sean Hannity attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event in New York. Hannity is President Donald Trump's most...
    Fox News star Sean Hannity is revealed as a client of Trump attorney Michael Cohen in a New York court hearing.More >>
    Fox News star Sean Hannity is revealed as a client of Trump attorney Michael Cohen in a New York court hearing.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms