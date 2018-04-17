AG: Youngstown roofer stole thousands for work he didn't do

The Ohio Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against a Youngstown roofer accused of stealing thousands of dollars for work that was never provided.

According to Attorney General Mike DeWine, Ancil E. Wilson III operated under the name Ohio Restoration Group LLC in Youngstown.

DeWine says Wilson offered roof replacement and installation work, but after taking money from consumers, he allegedly failed to provide the promised work.

Overall, Wilson is accused of taking approximately $55,000 from consumers.

The lawsuit, filed in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas, claims that Wilson violated Ohio's Consumer Sales Practices Act and Home Solicitation Sales Act.

Attorney General DeWine reminded consumers to research home improvement contractors carefully, to be wary of requests for large down payments, and to understand their cancellation rights. If a home improvement contractor does not have a fixed place of business or comes to a consumer's door to offer services, the consumer may be entitled to a three-day right to cancel the contract under Ohio's Home Solicitation Sales Act.

Consumers who want to learn more about their rights or report a potential scam should contact the Ohio Attorney General's Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

