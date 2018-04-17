Great Groceries: Banana Chocolate Chip Waffles

Banana Chocolate Chip Waffles

2 cups flour

2 Tbsp. sugar

1 Tbsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

2 cups milk

1/2 cup mashed banana

1/3 cup vegetable oil

2 large eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

1/2 cup mini chocolate chips

Syrup and banana slices for serving



Combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a large mixing bowl. Add milk, banana, vegetable oil, eggs, vanilla and chocolate chips; mix until combined. Let batter sit 5 minutes before using.

Preheat waffle iron.

Use 1/2 cup batter per waffle; cook for 2 minutes or until done. Serve with banana slices and syrup.