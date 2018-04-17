Great Groceries: Zucchini Roll Ups

Zucchini Roll Ups

2 zucchini, sliced lengthwise

1/2 cup bread crumbs

2 Tbsp. Parmesan cheese

1/4 tsp. dried parsley

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

1/4 tsp. salt

11 slices ham or prosciutto

11 slices Swiss or Mozzarella cheese

4 Tbsp. olive oil



Preheat oven to 400º.

Mix together bread crumbs, Parmesan, parsley, oregano and salt. Brush zucchini with olive oil and dip both sides in bread crumb mixture. Place on a baking sheet sprayed with cooking spray and bake for 15 minutes or until soft.

Remove from oven and let sit for 5 minutes. Top with a slice of ham and cheese, roll and secure with a toothpick. Place on a separate lightly greased baking sheet and bake for about 5 minutes or until cheese starts to melt.