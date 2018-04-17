Great Groceries: Zucchini Roll Ups - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Zucchini Roll Ups

Zucchini Roll Ups

2 zucchini, sliced lengthwise
1/2 cup bread crumbs
2 Tbsp. Parmesan cheese
1/4 tsp. dried parsley
1/2 tsp. dried oregano
1/4 tsp. salt
11 slices ham or prosciutto
11 slices Swiss or Mozzarella cheese
4 Tbsp. olive oil


Preheat oven to 400º. 

Mix together bread crumbs, Parmesan, parsley, oregano and salt. Brush zucchini with olive oil and dip both sides in bread crumb mixture. Place on a baking sheet sprayed with cooking spray and bake for 15 minutes or until soft. 

Remove from oven and let sit for 5 minutes. Top with a slice of ham and cheese, roll and secure with a toothpick. Place on a separate lightly greased baking sheet and bake for about 5 minutes or until cheese starts to melt. 

