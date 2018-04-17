"Boom Boom Room" airs online - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

"Boom Boom Room" airs online

By Matt Stone, Reporter
POLAND, Ohio -

Former valley boxing champ Ray "Boom Boom" Mancini is back on the airwaves. His "Boom Boom Room" radio show found a new home to talk about sports and entertainment.

His show used to air on 570 AM but it went away because of time slot and sponsorship issues.  But he got the broadcasting bug and he found a better way to get back on the air.  Going online. 

"Joe Danyi has this live internet show on Facebook and YouTube and that seems like where this business is going. So I said yeah, I'd love to try it," said Mancini.

And being online means Boom Boom gets to be more candid and real as does his guests.

"Guests I have on, like Ed O'Neill and Mickey Rourke, guys get bleeped all the time. Now they don't have to worry about it. I don't want to get too blue, but if I drop an f-bomb I apologize ahead of time. we are unfiltered here," added Mancini.

Like before, Boom Boom is joined on the air with local radio personality, Viking Jim. 

"He's an incredibly funny guy and a lot of fun to be around," said Viking Jim,  "I kind of feed off that myself because I like to have fun and I like to be fun to be around. It's a weird chemistry that came out of nowhere but it's a helluva lot of fun. What can I say?"

"If it don't move you, that's not good. If you hate it, that's a good thing, if you love it, that's a good thing. As long as it moves you," said Mancini.

You can find the Boom Boom Room on Facebook live or YouTube live or any of the social media sites. His live shows will air on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4 p.m.

