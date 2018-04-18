Walmart included in egg recall due to Salmonella concerns

Walmart has announced their stores are included in a multi-state egg recall over Salmonella concerns.

More than 200 million eggs sold in Pennsylvania and eight other states are being recalled due to contamination concerns and reports of 22 illnesses.

The Food and Drug Administration says Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, Indiana is voluntarily recalling 206,749,248 eggs because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Braenderup,

The FDA said the organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

The affected eggs, from plant number P-1065 with the Julian date range of 011 through the date of 102 printed on either the side portion or the principal side of the carton or package

Through an abundance of caution, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is also voluntarily recalling one load, or 23,400 dozen eggs, purchased from Rose Acre Farms and re-packaged at the Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.’s Dade City, Florida, location.

The product will list the plant number of P-1359D, and will have a Julian date of either 048A or 049A and a best by date of April 2, 2018, or April 3, 2018.

For the full list of lot codes and affected items, click here.