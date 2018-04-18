Thursday To Start Snowy; Windy, Cold All Day

Steady snow will fall across The Valley early Thursday, resulting in an accumulation of up to an inch or so in many spots. The snow should not cause many problems on the roads but the snow will have no trouble sticking to non-paved surfaces. Lingering spotty flurries and snow showers are expected for the midday and afternoon hours. Wind chills will be no higher than about 30 degrees.

A fairly cloudy Friday morning will be followed by a chilly but brighter afternoon. The modest warming trend is set to continue over the weekend with a good deal of sunshine in the forecast Saturday and Sunday.

A mild and sunny start to next week is on the way.