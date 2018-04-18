"Saturday Night Live" closes out season 43 with an all-star lineup

Award-winning actor, writer, director Donald Glover will make his “Saturday Night Live” debut as host on May 5. Glover, who can next be seen in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” due out May 25, has received critical praise for his hit comedy series, “Atlanta.” Glover will also work double duty as musical guest, performing as Grammy Award-winning artist Childish Gambino, who will tour this Fall.

On May 12, Amy Schumer will return for her second time as host. Schumer stars in the upcoming film “I Feel Pretty,” which will be released April 20.

Kacey Musgraves will join as musical guest for the first time. The singer songwriter’s third studio album, “Golden Hour,” is her third Number One album on Billboard’s Country Album Chart.

Tina Fey returns to “SNL” for the sixth time as host for the season finale on May 19. She wrote the hit Broadway musical adaptation of “Mean Girls” based off of her original screenplay, currently playing at the August Wilson Theater.

Global superstar Nicki Minaj will return for her third appearance as musical guest. One of the world’s best-selling artists, Minaj released "Barbie Tingz" and "Chun-Li.”

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels